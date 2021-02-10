Sacramento County PV Plant commissioned and supplied by Ingeteam

Ingeteam Inc., which is an international technology group, has commissioned and supplied one of its most giant solar plant in Sacramento County. This comprises 53 of the company’s solar PV power facility that Rosendin Electric constructed for De Shaw Renewable Investments. Ingeteam Inc. is an international technology group that deals with converting electric power.

The Ingeteam Inc. vice president and solar PV and BESS manager, Nohra Nasr, said that they are happy and pleased to collaborate with Rosendin Electric so as to distribute the consolidated medium-voltage energy facilities with De Shaw. He added that the company’s better performance record in commissioning, delivering, and servicing its product to many projects will play a vital role in this partnership’s success.

All Ingeteam power facilities are the fully plug-and-play solution and are always ready for instant use on the site. Every power facility has an LV panel, a 3.38MW solar inverter, an MV pad-mounted transformer, and an auxiliary services transformer. A domestic utility will purchase all power produced at the Rancho Seco solar PV plant through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPAs).

Supply scope:

All the 53 power facilities equipped with essential equipment to supply medium-voltage power: LV/MV pad-mounted transformer, solar PV inverter, low-voltage switchgear, and auxiliary services transformer.

The inverters consist of DC string monitoring, 1500V DC technology, and an AC pre-charge system.

Technical training

Solar PV plant commissioning

Contec Inc., which specializes in manufacturing cleaning products that are used in production companies, has entered into a partnership with Southern Current and Pisgah Energy to install and develop solar system both ground-and roof-mounted in Spartanburg, SC Headquarters. The energy generated from these solar panels will help Contec to expand its manufacturing capacity using renewable energy.

Contec headquarters has 1668 solar panels in total that are expected to supply electricity to the company. The entire solar system will generate approximately 944600kWh, which will help to eliminate Contec’s power consumption by more than 53%.

Jack McBride, Contec CEO, said that they are happy for this solar installation since they care for the surrounding, more so to the planet. He added that this project is part of the significant and on-going corporate social responsibility. Jack said that the company is committed and dedicated to fighting climate change, adding that the company want to be part and parcel of those who will help save the planet. He urged other companies and organizations to follow suit, and by doing so, they would have helped the government achieve its goals for reaching carbon neutral and net-zero carbon by 2050.