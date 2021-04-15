Researchers unveil a Voltage Shifting Technology battery prototype that will transform renewable energy

Researchers led by Kannappan Chettier, clean energy academic at Berkley School of Law, are working on a Switching battery that will revolutionize electric mobility. The technology is still under construction, and the batteries will be available for sale before the end of 2022. “All commercially available batteries are non-switching. The Switching Battery is like a flexible water tank that is able to squeeze all the water out by constantly shifting between a wider parallel arrangement that makes it more efficient in extracting all the electrons from the batteries,” said Chettier.

The new battery uses a para-series battery connection method-cells are arranged in two separate circuits, one in a parallel arrangement and the other in series. The two arrangements are connected with transistor switches. The technology in Switching batteries employs software that can be operated using the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile applications. This battery uses two Printed circuit boards(PCB). One of the boards gets to be connected to the positive nodes with a hundred small MOSFET switches. The other board is connected to the negative nodes with a hundred switches too.

The circuits in the two boards are connected as well as turned off using the switches on both nodes. If a circuit is needed for electricity supply, the battery can be designed into a para-series connection or switching circuit connection using the software. This technology is the first globally to utilize the para-series battery connection method. The battery is software interfaced and requires no manual input. The software does all the work by controlling the two hundred switches on the nodes.

The Voltage Shifting Technology (VST) uses switching circuits to ensure a continuous supply of electricity. The para-series connection uses alternating circuits that deliver two cycles. The first cycle does connect the batteries in parallel to the energy source while the other cycle connects the battery in series to the load. In occasion where there is a space constraint with regard to the terms of the size of solar panel or even the wind turbines, VST does shift the voltage requirement from the batteries’ energy source.

Chettier founded Shifting Battery after years of researching renewable energy technology and working with universities in Europe. The Singapore-born researcher and entrepreneur have partnered with institutions including the University of London, London School of Economics, Golden Gate University, and the University of Brunswick. Together with his education group members at Stansfield College, they started researching and working on this battery in 2005. After parting ways with his coursemates, Chettier pursued the research with help from independent experts. He is an Energy and Clean Energy Technology researcher at Berkeley School of Law. “Energy is everywhere. We simply needed to know how to extract this instantly. This is what the Switching Battery does best-by constantly charging and discharging so that the battery charge remains constant,” noted Chettier.