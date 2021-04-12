Infinite Mobility to partner with South African couple aiming to travel around the world on a solar electric tuk-tuk

Norwegian electric vehicle startup, Infinite Mobility will support Tuktuk Life, a non-profit program, in a trip around the globe. The two participants, Karl van Zyl and Santie du Toit, will take eighteen months to move around the four continents. Karl and his wife founded Tuktuk Life and will be driving the solar electric tricycle across different countries to break a previous record of 42,000 kilometers in sixteen months set by Nick Gough and Richard Sears.

Infinite Mobility has designed and produced the special electric rickshaw (tuk-tuk) for this mission. The traveling couple will commence the 50,000-kilometer journey in Manila, Philippines, and travel across Asia, Africa, South America, Central America, and North America, ending the trip in Times Square in New York City. As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and inter-continental travels resume, the couple will embark on their adventure and technological demonstration journey. The tuk-tuk will be powered by solar renewable energy the entire time. This is an opportunity for Infinite Mobility to showcase its technology to achieve reliable and self-sustaining solar-powered Mobility.

Although this mission will test renewable energy electric transport’s ability, it will demonstrate the limits the technology can reach in real-time. “This is a very ambitious project that will push us and our equipment to the limit. We need to go beyond the boundaries of sustainable Mobility and find new and innovative ways to help people travel in the future,” said Karl van Zyl.

“We are excited to partner with the team from Infinite Mobility, and we are confident that they will provide us with a reliable and capable vehicle. It will be up to us to go the distance safely,” added Zyl. Infinite Mobility specializes in lightweight tricycles powered by solar. The tricycles are made with the urban dweller in mind. The tuk-tuk they build is small, urban adapted, and safe. These tricycles have solar modules on their roof that can generate up to 584kWh per year.

Although the Infinite Mobility tricycle is built for urban roads, the Norwegian automaker is confident the trip will succeed. “This will be an exciting experience for Infinite. Even though our product is designed for the last mile mobility, its potential goes beyond the urban environment,” said Lupi Love, the chief executive officer at Infinite Mobility.

“This adventure will help us collect performance data of our vehicle under this extreme endurance race. The analysis of the data will serve in the design enhancement of the next generation of our product. We are fully supporting Karl and his wife Santie in this adventure,” added Love.