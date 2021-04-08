What were the findings of the Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study (LA100)?

The announcement of the findings of LA100, Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study, was colossal, no doubt. It saw Mayor Eric Garcetti and other distinguished leaders congregate. In addition to local elected leadership, giant energy scientists, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), and Jennifer Granholm, United States Secretary of Energy, were not left behind. The analysis was one of its kind, focusing on how Los Angeles would hit its 100% renewable energy consumption target. It also considers various issues worth prioritizing, including residents getting the energy at a pocket-friendly rate, reliability, and equity.

According to Mayor Garcetti, Los Angeles is not waiting for a miracle. Therefore, instead of waiting for the climate crisis to solve itself, it opts to look for solutions. They are identifying the path to follow for a clean energy power grid that will be resilient all the way. It is not only thinking local. First of all, it’s a study that will put the city closer to achieving a future characterized by 100% renewable energy. Additionally, it will be a role model for other cities globally. Again, it will ensure that sustainability, reliability, and affordability will be adjectives associated with the system as far as the blueprint is concerned.

The LA100 comes after an analysis of three years courtesy of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Its focus was on how LADWP would meet Mayor Garcetti’s clean energy targets. As of now, LADWP generates, transmits, and distributes energy to over four million people. It was a success thanks to the outstanding scientists from NREL, and it is a clear indication of the possibility of clean energy transformation. It proves the shift’s benefits, including relatively cheap utility bills, top-notch employment opportunities, and clean air. That’s according to Jennifer M. Granholm, who also had another excellent recommendation.

The United States Secretary of Energy explains why DOE is advocating for the energy transformation. As a matter of fact, it has extended an invitation to both utilities and cities of America to be part of the revolution. It believes that if that were to become a priority, a lot would be achieved. For instance, tackling the climate crisis would be a breeze due to the united front. Equally important, the economic renaissance would also become a reality. In addition to that, all the communities would not only see but also feel the benefits that they would leap once green energy would become part of their lives.