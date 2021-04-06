Ardian, an investor with a 3.5GW portfolio, has gone digital

Ardian, a renewable energy investor, has collaborated with Greenbyte as well as Pexapark to allow a “massive update” to its 3500MW portfolio’s digital asset management systems. Ardian is collaborating with Greenbyte, a clean energy analytics company, as well as Pexapark, which is a digital power purchase arrangement website, to develop an end-to-end sustainable energy tracking web platform.

Ardian, as well as the management staff of its renewable projects, will use the tool to generate “additional value” and “track technological and business threats in parallel,” according to the investor. As the clean energy market worldwide enters a new era of operation, these risk management priorities are becoming more relevant and urgent for developers and operators.

Many programs benefited from long-term subsidies ten years earlier. Since several economies have eliminated subsidies, asset revenues and price exposure must now be effectively controlled by PPAs as well as other revenue hedging mechanisms. “Increasing our exposure to the fluctuations of the ‘merchant’ power sector is causing a paradigm change in the way we aim at and handle our portfolio for the investors,” stated Mathias Burghardt, Ardian Infrastructure’s head. “On the one side, we need to focus further on optimizing demand so that we can generate as many megawatt-hours of renewable energy as possible from our reserves.

On the other side, we must establish best-in-class experience in energy sales and the risk management to control as well as hedge our financial exposure, as well as keep on top of industry trends to seize the best windows of possibility.” The Ardian Infrastructure team hopes to be able to oversee and compare technical output through its portfolio, which includes three markets in the Europe region, five markets in the United States, and two in Latin America, by leveraging Greenbyte’s asset tracking and management software.

“Full disclosure on asset results is a hugely effective weapon, and Greenbyte provides Ardian as well as its management teams a way to provide accountability, not just with its own investors, however also with the regional Operations & Maintenance (O&M) teams as well as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs),” said Jonas Corne, Chief executive of Greenbyte.

This information would aid Ardian in incentivizing success and value development around the portfolio, as well as holding all parties accountable through contract negotiations.” Output data from Greenbyte would be fed directly into Pexapark’s “operating framework” of energy sales and risk control software for the European portfolio. This framework offers a holistic and clear view of Ardian’s renewables investments in Europe’s realized market value while also evaluating the portfolio’s long-term value, danger, and efficiency, as well as energy contracts.

“Ardian Infrastructure’s innovative approach to developing its array of digital technologies for post-subsidy energy purchases and risk control is fast putting it apart in the market,” stated Luca Pedretti, Pexapark chief operating officer. The Ardian team demonstrates how, with the right’ operating framework,’ nimble green energy funds will reimagine their models to compete with even conventional utilities with years of energy trading experience.”