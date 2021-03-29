GE Renewable Energy wins a second wind farm contract with Vietnamese EPC firm, VNECO

French renewable energy service provider, General Electric Renewable Energy (GE), announced on March 23 that it had secured a wind farm project to be installed in Vietnamese Bihn Thuan province. The contract includes the supply and installation of eight units of GE’s 3.8 megawatts (MW) one hundred and thirty-seven wind turbines.

This project will be the Paris-based company’s second deal, having built another wind project in Bihn Thuan province. The contract was given to GE by the Vietnamese engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, Vietnam Join-Stock Construction Electricity Corporation (VNECO). It involves installing the Thuan Nhien Phong (TNP) wind farm to harness the wind in Bihn Thuan for electricity production.

The wind farm, projected to supply the electricity in over 45,000 households in Vietnam, will be powered by the eight of GE’s 3.8MW energy portfolio with a 137-meter-rotor wind turbine. The turbine is 131.4 meters tall and is excellent for Bihn Thuan’s province wind conditions.

“We very much look forward to our new partnership with VNECO in the renewable space in Vietnam and are proud to have been selected by them for this project. The Thuan Nhien Phong wind farm underlines GE Renewable Energy’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s renewable energy aspirations,” said GE’s Regional Leader for Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, Gilan Sabatier.

The South-Central Coastal region project will provide 2,400kWh per local family annually.GE will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the project for the next ten years. The terms of the contract state that GE will provide a 10-year whole service operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement of the TNP project.

VNECO has substantial engineering, procurement, and construction experience and believes GE is a suitable match for this project. “VNECO has nearly thirty years’ experience in the field of engineering, procurement and construction, technology transfer and investment projects in power generation, power transmission and substations for the power sector, industry, and infrastructure in Vietnam,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan, VNECO’s chief.

“GE is one of the world’s leading turbine manufacturers that is driving renewable energy development, especially in wind power. We believe that the strategic partnership of both companies with innovative technology and deep industry expertise will add more value for the community, environment, and local people,” added Tuan.

The renewable energy company has played a significant role in many countries through innovative technology to power households with clean and reliable energy.GE has approximately one thousand and six hundred employees in Vietnam and is the only wind original equipment manufacturer(OEM) to establish its roots in Vietnam.