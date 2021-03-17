Turkey’s renewable energy sector has grown immensely over the past decade, says President Erdogan

In a recent sitting with parliament members affiliated with the ruling party, Justice and Development Party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that 63% of Turkey’s electricity is sourced from local and renewable energy sources. The total electricity sources have increased threefold since 2002. Currently, the European country produces about 96,000 megawatts (MW) compared to 32,000MW produced in 2002.

“Now we have Turkey, which has obtained 63% of its electricity that was used last year from local and renewable energy sources. We rank 13th in the world and sixth in Europe in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,” said Erdogan.

Among the total domestic sources of energy, 50 000MW were from green energy. This figure was a fourfold increase from 12,000 MW. In total, 61,000MW of energy was sourced from domestic installations. The president noted that wind, solar and geothermal plants contributed up to 17,437MW of electricity last year.

Earlier this year, the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, revealed wind energy made up over 10% of the country’s total electricity supply monthly. As of January, Turkey had installed onshore and offshore wind plants with approximately 9007MW capacity. By the end of February, this value had shot to 96,271MW.

In November, a report released by the International Energy Agency showed that Turkey’s wind energy capacity had increased ten times over the last decade. By 2025, the country is projected to add 22.2 gigawatts (GW) of wind-derived electricity. The government’s support of new technology through grants and rebates has scaled-up renewable energy projects.

Turkey has big projects that are running, and others are set to be launched within three years. The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), opened in 2018, will bring tons of natural gas to Turkey and establish a significant relationship between the nation and Azerbaijan.

The Turk Stream project is another natural gas project that connects Turkey to Russia, improving its energy sector. Erdogan further revealed the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant deal with Russia is set to be launched despite criticism from groups who say it’s the pathway to nuclear weapons development.

“Today, we will hold the groundbreaking ceremony of the third reactor (of the Akkuyu NNP with Putin. I hope the groundbreaking ceremony of the third unit of our power plant, where we plan to put the first unit into service in 2023, will be beneficial,” said Erdogan.

The nuclear plant will contribute to 10% of the country’s electricity needs. Turkey inked a deal to partner with Russia on this project in 2010. Erdogan also pointed out that the ultra-deep-water drillship Kanuni is set to start drilling for gas at Filyos Port on the Black Sea shoreline. In 2020, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation unearthed the world’s largest offshore gas reserve on the shores of the Black Sea.