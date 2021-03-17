Austria Post has made a bold move towards the realization of a 100% transition to electric vehicles by the end of this decade. The firm started distributing the mails and parcels with electric vehicles through the last decade. The agency now runs approximately 80% of electric vehicles in Austria. Additionally, there is 2400 electric vehicle charging stations in more than 130 locations to sustain these cars, and they are planning on developing more to eliminate range anxiety among electric vehicle drivers.

Since Austria Post is a delivery service, it has tasked The Mobility House to ensure that the ChargePoint plan is implemented throughout the country. Approximately a tenth of the electric vehicles in Europe run under the ChargePoint portfolio, which plans the charging times and power delivery to the stations in addition to managing the public transportation system in St. Louis supporting the New electric bus fleet.

Paul Janacek, who heads the fleet operations, stated that the Austrian Post has been conducting delivery operations for the electric vehicles over the last decade. He explained that the battery-electric vehicle drive system has been operating efficiently, and the primary objective to widen the transition to electric vehicles in this country is working effectively. The switch to electric vehicles must meet the supportive mechanisms for accessibility.

The ChargePilot system ensures that Austrian Post benefits from the affordable electricity daily and develops the charging infrastructure. Additionally, this system can support both the DC and AC equipment. This feature ensures that the system can switch to the appropriate energy to minimize breakdowns. The ChargePoint system ensures that each electric vehicle meets its range demands without affecting the credibility of the battery.

Some locations in the country have over 70 electric vehicle charging stations. The managing head of Austrian Post US operations, Greg Hintler, stated that they needed a system that is compatible with the equipment from different manufacturers. Therefore, the company developed an open interface architecture for redesigning the charging system to meet the requirements of each vehicle. Mobility House became the new partner in this project since it can work on the incorporation of electric vehicles into the power grid.

Currently, the company can attest to over 750 installation contracts, 65 energy suppliers, and mega-automakers like Tesla and Audi, whom it has met its demands to its best level. Mobility House has proved to be a neutral company with interoperable technology that fuses smart charging technology through the 500 commercial installations globally. The problem for the country is that they have decided to let the old-fashioned power technology provide services to their postal service through the next three decades. This move back-pedals the new technology that they are advocating for in the country.