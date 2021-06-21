Synthetic Paper Market Estimated To Reach USD 973.0 Million by 2026

Based on current analysis, the Global synthetic paper market was valued at USD 533.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 973.0 million by 2026, at CAGR of 7.8% Synthetic papers have qualities those of a regular paper made from natural resources. Natural or regular paper is manufactured from wood pulp. On the other hand, synthetic paper is derived from synthetic resins classified from petroleum as its principal material. Synthetic papers hold few beneficial properties, such as, grease, water, oil, chemical and tear resistance consisting of regular paper’s radiant white and printable surface.

Key finding of the Synthetic Paper market

Cosmo films has launched an upgraded version of synthetic paper which could replace paper in numerous occasions. This film has a capacity to replace paper in all applications possible in daily life where prevention, durability and continuous usage of paper are required

In product type, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Bags (BOPP) holds maximum share of 56.8% proving to be the most revenue generating material type of synthetic papers

Synthetic papers are engineered to have in built sturdiness and durability in wide range of applications needing resistance to elements. For example, oil and chemical resistant drum labels. Medical applications, where labels should be tear and water resistant

In the global synthetic paper market, Asia-pacific is forecasted to lead the race of achieving high market share of 32.2% due to rising urbanization, improving consumer lifestyle and overall sustainability

Key market players have marketed new products and brands of synthetic paper for further broadening the scope of synthetic paper market. Synthetic paper options are determined expressly for one specific application

The factor that contributes to the growth is its maximized use for labelling, printing and laminating applications. There has been an incredible growth in the consumption of synthetic paper in xerography

European synthetic paper market is growing at 7.5% of CAGR owing to the key manufacturers of the synthetic paper industry

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Synthetic Paper Market on the basis of Product type, Applications, Manufacturing process, End use industry and the regional outlook:

Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films (BOPP)

High Density Polythene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Labelling

Printing

Paper bag making

Other

Manufacturing process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Film Synthetic Paper

Fiber

Film Laminate

Other

End use industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Packaging

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic And Personal Care

Manufacturers

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

What market segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period?

What are the risks and threats that are projected to influence the market growth?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Who are the prominent players of the industry? What strategic business plans have they undertaken?

