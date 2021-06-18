Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 1,767.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

The latest research report titled ‘Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market.

Competitive Landscape: Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics Marine Power Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

